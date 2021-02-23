Daft Punk Electronic Music Duo Break Up After 28 Years

Electronic music duo Daft Punk announced their break-up in a video titled "Epilogue" on their YouTube channel on Monday. The duo, consisting of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter from France, have been producing together under the collective name Daft Punk since 1993. They released four studio albums and two live albums, and also composed the entire soundtrack to the Tron: Legay film.

Within anime, Daft Punk are best known for the INTERSTELLA 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem anime "visual companion" to their Discovery album. Science-fiction manga legend Leiji Matsumoto ( Space Battleship Yamato , Galaxy Express 999 ) supervised the art of this anime film which told the story of an alien rock band being kidnapped to perform hit songs on Earth. Daft Punk make an animated cameo in the anime. Cartoon Network aired the first four segments of the anime in 2001.

In the world of electronic music, Daft Punk emerged from a burgeoning European house and dance music scene from the early '90s, and were influential in the direction of the larger world of electronic music. The duo wore instantly recognizable chrome helmets that masked their features in public appearances and tours.