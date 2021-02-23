Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Manga Gets Simultaneous English Release

1st 5 chapters of Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga already available

Kodansha Comics announced on Tuesday that it is offering an English digital release of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins : Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga simultaneously with Japan, with the first five chapters already available through BookWalker , Comixology , Kindle, and Crunchyroll .

Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins : Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 27.

Kodansha USA Publishing confirmed a sequel in March 2020 with the tentative title Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ( The Four Knights of the Apocalypse ). Suzuki stated in February that side stories based on the "remaining characters" will come out "someday." However, he added that this will be after he "begins serializing a new work," confirming that he is working on a new series.

Nakaba Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

The The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ) anime, the third television anime series, premiered in October 2019, and ended in March 2020. Netflix began streaming the anime in August 2020.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's new television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. Netflix will stream the anime in 2021. The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but was rescheduled/

The franchise will have an all new original anime film titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ) that will open in Japan this summer.

Source: Press release