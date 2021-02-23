Seven Seas Licenses 2 Manga of 'Shōsetsuka ni Narō' Isekai Fantasy Novels

'Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers' & 'I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace!'

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers and I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Akine Itomachi's Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers ( Lv2 kara Cheat datta Moto Yūsha Kōho no Mattari Isekai Life ) manga in both digital and print in August. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Banaza, a humble merchant, is summoned to another world as a hero candidate, in the hopes that he has what it takes to defeat the demon army. When his summoners discover that he possesses no special skills, Banaza is summarily dismissed...but something goes wrong, and he can't go back home. Now he must find a way to survive in this new kingdom. Luckily, Banaza might be more powerful than anyone--including Banaza himself--realized!

Itomachi launched the manga in Overlap 's Comic Gardo manga website in January 2019, and it released the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 25.

The manga adapts Miya Kinojo's light novel series of the same name. Kinojo began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, until they stopped posting on the site in November 2019. Overlap began publishing the story in edited print volumes with art by Katagiri, beginning with the first volume in December 2016. It published the 11th novel volume on January 25.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Jirō Heian's I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! ( Yūsha Shōkan ni Makikomareta kedo, Isekai wa Heiwa deshita ) manga in both digital and print in August. Seven Seas describes the manga:

When you get summoned to another world, things are supposed to go a certain way: become a hero, battle monsters, and slay demons, right? But when Kaito gets his summons, things are a little different. First off, he's not even the hero...but it doesn't matter, because the world he's been thrust into is at peace. With nothing better to do, Kaito finds himself taking it easy in this unexpectedly mellow fantasy world. Now he can breakfast with its beautiful denizens, learn magic with the help of a spunky demon girl, go to barbeques, and so much more!

Heian launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in August 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in June 2020.

The manga adapts Toudai's light novel series of the same name. Toudai began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2016, and it is still ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the story in edited print volumes with art by Ochau, beginning with the first volume in June 2017. It published the 10th novel volume in December 2020.

