Crunchyroll Adds Tales of Symphonia, Tetsujin 28: Morning Moon of Midday, Like the Clouds, Like the Wind Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is adding the following anime to its catalog on Wednesday.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming Tales of Symphonia : The Animation on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the U.S. and Canada. The company describes the story:

A journey to regenerate the world... Two parallel worlds occupy the same space, unknown to each other. But if one prospers, the other withers. The dying world of Sylvarant has one chance to survive. Colette, the “Chosen One,” is sent on a journey to replenish her planet's supply of mana, the source of all life. In exchange, though, she must become an angel, leaving her human life far behind. Colette is joined on her travels by childhood friends Lloyd and Genis, who swear to protect her. However, as they get closer to their goal, the Tower of Salvation, the group learns the terrible truth behind “world regeneration.”

The first four-volume Tales of Symphonia original video anime series shipped in 2007. Its four-volume sequel, Tales of Symphonia the Animation: Tethe'alla Episode , debuted in 2010.



Crunchyroll will stream Tetsujin 28: Morning Moon of Midday on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Discotek licensed the anime, and it describes the story:

Japan, ten years after World War II. Boy detective Shoutarou solves mysteries and fights crime with the help of Tetsujin 28 , the 50-foot tall giant robot left for him by his late genius father. But one day he's shocked to learn that his father also adopted and raised another boy named Shoutarou, now a repatriated soldier. Just as surprising to our young hero is the fact that his “big brother” can also control Tetsujin, even better than he can. But with the emergence of this elder brother comes danger, as a mysterious assassin, Morning Moon, closes in on the boy for being unworthy of controlling the robot. Meanwhile, the capital faces destruction when multiple bombs are discovered, planted by the two Shoutarous' father himself!

Yasuhiro Imagawa , the director of the 2004 Tetsujin 28 anime, also directed this 2007 film.



Crunchyroll will stream Like the Clouds, Like the Wind on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. EST in the U.S. and Canada.

Discotek licensed the anime, and it describes the story:

The country of Sokan is in turmoil. Following the death of the Emperor, a power struggle over the line of succession ensues. To cement the crown prince's rule, he must find a suitable bride. And so, the hunt for a new empress begins! Ginga is a straightforward, lively country girl who joins the competition for the emperor's hand. Her earnest innocence shocks and reinvigorates the denizens of the palace. But can one girl's optimistic spirit help to save a kingdom facing threats both from within and from without?

The 1990 television special adapts Kenichi Sakemi 's fantasy novel. Hisayuki Toriumi ( Gatchaman ) directed the film and Katsuya Kondo ( Ponyo , From Up On Poppy Hill ) designed the characters.



Crunchyroll will begin streaming Sanrio and animator Takeo Nakamura 's 1979 stop-motion film Nutcracker Fantasy on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST in the U.S. and Canada.

Discotek licensed the film, and it describes the story:

This original stop-motion Sanrio production features beautiful photography, lighting, sets, and intricate dolls. They help create a delightful and sometimes dark world complete with the menacing Ragman and a tyrannical two-headed rat queen. After a young girl, Clara, receives a nutcracker from her enigmatic Uncle Drosselmayer, she finds that her precious present is stolen by thieving rats led by Mauslynx, the double-headed rat queen. To win it back, Clara enters a surreal land through her family's grandfather clock. One of her stops is the Kingdom of Dolls, where she finds the king grieving over his cursed, eternally-asleep daughter, Princess Mary, a doppelganger for Clara herself. She and Franz, the captain of the guards and Mary's suitor, infiltrate the army of rats in a desperate attempt to dethrone the despot!

The film screened in Los Angeles in 2013 for the first time since its original release. It had not received a DVD release before. The film then received a new edition for a theatrical release in Japan in 2014.



Source: Crunchyroll