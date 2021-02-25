Kingdom Hearts Union χ, Dark Road Smartphone Games End Service on May 30

Union χ launched in 2016, Dark Road companion game launched last year

The official English Twitter accounts for Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone games announced on Thursday that both games will end service on May 30 at 9:00 p.m. EDT. The story of Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] will conclude in April.

Afterward, an offline version of the games will be available: players can play Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] via its theater mode, and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road will be playable offline. Square Enix added that it will unlock the story of the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road game "up to the ending."

The Japanese version of the games will end service on April 30. The Japanese version of the game completed the Wreck-it Ralph storyline on Thursday.

Sales of Jewels on both versions of the games have now ended.

The English Twitter account for the game posted a message from series director Tetsuya Nomura , thanking fans for their support of the game for the last five years, adding "as previously announced, the final chapter of KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ has been written and the story will be coming to a close. The story for Dark Road will continue for a bit longer."

Square Enix originally released the Kingdom Hearts χ ("chi", pronounced "key") PC browser game in 2013, and the game ended service in September 2016. The prequel game is set during the events of the Keyblade War. In the game, players create their own avatar and play as a keyblade wielder. The game inspired the Kingdom Hearts Unchained χ smartphone game, which Square Enix released in Japan in September 2015 and then released in North America in April 2016. The game relaunched in April 2017 with the title Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] . The Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover CG-animated film that tells more of the game's story was a part of the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue game.

Square Enix launched Kingdom Hearts Dark Road on June 22 in Japanese and in English. The game tells the backstory of Xehanort and Master Eraquis in their days training to become Keyblade masters.

The Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road games are available via the same app.

