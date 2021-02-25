Netflix Adds Bakugan: Armored Alliance Anime on March 15

Season premiered in February 2020

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will add the Bakugan: Armored Alliance anime on March 15.

The show is the second season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and it premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in February 2020. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network in March 2020, and later premiered in Japan online in April 2020. The new season has 104 11-minute episodes.

The first Bakugan Battle Planet season premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The first season has 100 11-minute episodes.

The anime also ran on networks such as Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, and the Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France and Africa), POP (the United Kingdom), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (the Netherlands, Hungary, and Croatia), Nine GO! (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), PopTV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France and Africa), and Lithuana/SIA (the Baltics).

Spin Master describes the series:

When Bakugan began emerging from the earth's crust in a mysterious worldwide "awakening," Dan and his friends find themselves at the epicenter of a new age. Dan and Company quickly learn that they must grow into more than just suburban kids looking for quick fame in the post-Bakugan era. They must learn how to work with their Bakugan and deploy them in battle in order to survive the seemingly endless forces out to control, enslave or just plain destroy the mysterious race of alien creatures. Dan and his friends will evolve into bona fide heroes by protecting their Bakugan, the Earth and ultimately the incredible secret hidden beneath our feet: Our planet has merged with another, living planet... Vestroia!

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.