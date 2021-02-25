Nokuto Koike Ends Gajū Manga

Manga about monster eating people in Tokyo subway launched in April 2019

Kodansha 's Comic Days app published the final chapter of Nokuto Koike's Gajū (Hungry Beast) manga on February 12.

The manga's story begins when high schoolers and childhood friends Shikuma and Satsuki are riding a subway train, when a monster suddenly appears and begins to brutally eat the passengers. Panic ensues immediately, and more people are eaten, turning one of the world's most complicated transportation networks into a slaughterhouse from which Shikuma and Satsuki must escape.

Koike launched the manga in Comic Days in April 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 13.

Koike drew a tribute manga for Dreamworks and Paramount's live-action Ghost in the Shell film in February 2017.

Koike collaborated as the artist with Ryukishi07 on the Hotaru-Bi no Tomoru Koro ni (When the Firefly Light Burns) manga. The manga is part of the Koro ni series and follows a protagonist coming to a depopulated village for a grandmother's funeral and getting involved in a survival game. The manga launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in March 2016 and ended in February 2018. Koike also worked on the 6000: Rokusen horror manga, which launched in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in 2010 and ended in 2012. A live-action Hollywood adaptation of the film was in the works. He has also worked on the Mitsu no Shima manga.

Source: Comic Days