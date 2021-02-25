Oshiete Hokusai! Anime's Trailer Reveals 8 Guest Cast Members

The official website for CoMix Wave Films ' Oshiete Hokusai!: The Animation (Teach Me, Hokusai!) series of anime shorts began streaming trailer for the anime on Thursday.

The site also revealed the show's guest cast members.

From left to right in image above: (character names are written family name first)

The anime will debut streaming on March 7.

Azumi Waki (left in image above) plays protagonist Tenkorin Okakura. Katsuyuki Konishi (center) plays Raijin. Yūki Wakai (right) plays Kanon Kano, Tenkorin's rival.

The show's opening theme song is titled "Tenkorin no Tema" (Tenkorin's Theme). Cast members Azumi Waki (Tenkorin) and Katsuyuki Konishi (Raijin) perform the song's chorus, and rock band CHAI specifically wrote the song for the anime and perform the song. The rap group P.O.P and the band YMCK created the ending theme song "Oshiete Hokusai!" for the anime as their first ever collaboration.

The story follows Tenkorin Okakura, a high school slacker girl. While dreaming of a painter god, she makes a wish that her dreams can come true without practice or effort. The god Raijin hears her wish, summons real-life historical artists, and tells Tenkorin to have these artists teach her so that she can fulfill her dreams. Guided by their teachings, Tenkorin aims to become a real painter with a promising future.

Original Yume wo Kanaeru Bakusho! Nihon Bijutsu Manga Oshiete Hokusai! (Huge Laughter That Grants A Wish! Japan Arts Manga Teach Me Hokusai!) manga creator Naoto Iwakiri ( Kaede Newtown ) is directing the project. Each episode will be 10 minutes in length, and the show will have 10 episodes.

Iwakiri launched the manga on the "cakes" website in August 2016. The manga's compiled book shipped in Japan in June 2017.



Sources: Oshiete Hokusai! anime's website, Comic Natalie