Otoppe Children's TV Anime Gets Movie in Fall

The official YouTube channel of the Otoppe children's anime began streaming on Thursday a trailer that reveals that the series will get a new movie musical titled Gekijо̄ban Otoppe Papa Don't Cry that will open this fall.

In the film, the Otoppe Windy will become a "dad" and raise an Otoppe named Lilu who looks just like him.

Kurumi Inagaki will play the new character Lilu. The returning cast from the television anime includes: Yuka Iguchi as Windy, Misaki Kuno as Sina, and Hidetoshi Nishijima as Westy.

Takashi Iitsuka ( The World Yamizukan ) is directing the film. Kunihito Mukо̄da is writing the script. Isao Yoshida is composing the music. pH Studio is handling the CG animation, and ROBOT is producing the film.

The Otoppe anime premiered on NHK E-tele in 2017. The series follows Sina, who aims to be the best DJ in the world, and the mysterious Otoppe creatures who are created from sound.