Manga Market in Japan Hits Record 612.6 Billion Yen in 2020

Print manga market rises for 1st time since at least 2014

The All Japan Magazine and Book Publisher's and Editor's Association (AJPEA) revealed on Thusday its report on the manga publishing industry in Japan in 2020. The report revealed that the manga industry earned a record 612.6 billion yen (about US$5.77 billion), up 23% from the 498.0 billion yen in 2019. The number is the highest since the association started keeping track of the industry in 1978. The previous record was in 1995 when the industry earned 586.4 billion yen.

The print manga market rose for the first time since at least 2014, earning 270.6 billion yen (about US$2.55 billion), compared to earning 238.7 billion yen in 2019 (a 13.4% increase). The digital market continued to rise, earning 342.0 billion yen (about US$3.22 billion), compared to 259.3 billion yen in 2019 (a 31.9% increase). The numbers include sales for both compiled manga volumes and manga magazines.

The report stated the print compiled volume market for manga rose 24.9% to 207.9 billion yen (about US$1.96 billion), while the print manga magazine market decreased by 13.2% to 62.7 billion yen (about US$590.3 million).

The report contributed the rise in sales to the strong sales of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and other hits, stating that video streaming services are contributing to the longevity of some titles. The report also pointed to "COVID-19 fatigue" causing a possible rise in popularity of "parallel world" ("isekai") stories.

The overall comic market has been on the rise since 2018. 2019 marked the first time that digital sales overtook print sales for manga.

Sources: AJPEA via Yaraon!, The Mainichi