Seven Seas Adds Eri Ejima's Tai Ari Deshita Manga

Game-playing schoolgirl manga to get anime

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed Eri Ejima 's Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai manga. The company plans to release the manga in print and digitally in single volume editions starting in September.

The company describes the manga:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayui. But Shirayui hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

The manga is inspiring an anime project.

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 21.



Source: Press release