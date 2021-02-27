RetroCrush Adds Ronin Warriors, Hanasakeru Seishounen, More City Hunter Anime, More

will addprogramming block to its 'Anime All Day' channel on March 4

Digital Rights Media announced on Wednesday the new titles and release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in March.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in March:

City Hunter: Death of the Vicious Criminal Ryo Saeba , Astroganger , and Psycho Armor Govarian will be available with English subtitles. The rest of the City Hunter titles, Hanasakeru Seishōnen , and All Purpose Cultural Cat Girl Nuku Nuku will include an English dub as well. The Ronin Warriors titles and Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics will only be available in an English dub .

The company also announced that Pluto TV will add a RetroCrush programming block to its 'Anime All Day' channel on March 4. The channel will have 8-hour RetroCrush blocks on Thursdays and Saturdays.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020 with 12 titles, and has since added over 50 more titles to the service. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Pluto TV launched a channel dedicated to the Naruto anime in November 2019 on the 20th anniversary of the franchise .

Source: Email correspondence