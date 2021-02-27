SIE Japan 'Reorganizes' Japan Studio, Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa Leaves Company

Masaaki Yamagiwa announced his departure from SIE Japan

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) made a statement on Friday announcing that it is scaling back game development at PlayStation Studios JAPAN Studio. The studio is re-organizing and recentering its operations around Team ASOBI, the development unit behind the Astro's Playroom game, as of April 1. The external production, software localization, and IP management of the company's titles will be concentrated within the global functions wing of PlayStation Studios.

Bloodborne , Tokyo Jungle , and Déraciné producer Masaaki Yamagiwa announced his departure from SIE Japan on Twitter on Thursday. He also mentioned that he will continue to work on video games.

JAPAN Studio developed such franchises as Ape Escape, LocoRoco , and Knack . The company's Project Siren team developed the Siren and Gravity Rush franchises, and the company's Team Ico developed the Ico and Shadow of the Colossus games. The company has also worked with other companies on games like Bloodborne and Déraciné .

