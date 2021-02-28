Halca Performs New Ending Theme for Boruto Anime

New theme premieres in April

This year's 13th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that halca ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) will perform the new ending theme song for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. The new theme song will debut in April.

The band Ikimono-gakari are performing the current opening theme song "Baku," and four-member rock band Mol-74 are performing the current ending theme song "Answers." Both songs debuted in January.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

New episodes of the anime were delayed beginning in May 2020 due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but instead began rerunning the show from the first episode. The anime resumed with new episodes beginning on July 5, and entered the "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc) on July 19 with the 157th episode.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter on November 21.