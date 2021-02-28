Mobile Suit Gundam 0083 Rebellion Manga Ends, Spinoff Launches

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine published the final chapter on Friday of Takashi Imanishi and Masato Natsumoto 's Mobile Suit Gundam 0083 Rebellion manga. The manga's 16th volume will ship on March 26.

The magazine also revealed that a new spinoff will launch in the next issue, but gave no other details.

The magazine had teased last month that the manga was reaching its climax. The manga entered its "Stardust Memories" arc, which is labeled as the manga's final arc, in August 2017.

The manga revisits the Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory OAV series, adding backstory and extra scenes to the anime's storyline. Imanishi, the anime's director, serves as writer and concept adviser for the manga, while Natsumoto draws the art.

The manga launched in Gundam Ace in 2013. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on August 25.

The 13-episode original anime is a spinoff set between Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , and it debuted in 1991. Right Stuf describes the anime:

Universal Century 0083. Having triumphed in the One-Year War, the Earth Federation has grown complacent, while the last remnants of Zeonic forces have been planning one final stand. It all hinges on ace Zeon pilot Anavel Gato stealing one of the new prototype Gundams out from under the Federation's nose. With a nuclear-equipped Gundam missing and their pride wounded, the Federation ship Albion and rookie pilot Kou Uraki set out in pursuit of the Zeonic thieves and the stolen Gundam.

Bandai Entertainment previously released the anime on DVD in 2002. Right Stuf re-released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in April 2017, along with the Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon compilation film version of the anime. The release also included "The Mayfly of Space 1" and "The Mayfly of Space 2" anime shorts.

The anime also inspired the Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory - Sora no Kagerō anime based on one of the two drama CDs made for the anime.