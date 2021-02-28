NieR Replicant Remaster Reveals English Voice Cast

Game launches for PS4, Xbox One, PC on April 22 in Japan, April 23 outside Japan

Square Enix streamed a video revealing the English voice cast for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... , the remastered version of Cavia and Square Enix 's NieR Replicant game, on Friday.

The English cast includes:

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 22 in Japan and April 23 outside of Japan.

Toylogic is developing the game, which will be a higher-quality version using the original game as a base. The company describes the game, which serves as a prequel to NieR:Automata :

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO ( Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).

The new version of the game will be fully voiced, including some re-recorded dialogue. The Japanese version stars:

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

The first smartphone game in the NieR video game franchise, NieR Re[in]carnation , launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on February 18.