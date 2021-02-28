Seven Seas Adds JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Saturday that it has licensed storywriter Ko Hiratori and artist J-ta Yamada 's JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World ( JK Haru wa Isekai de Shōfu ni Natta ) manga, based on Hiratori and artist shimano 's novels of the same name.

Seven Seas describes the story:

The otaku boys get to have adventures when they're hit by the inevitable truck and find themselves in yet another fantasy world. The girls, on the other hand...well, Haru finds out the hard way when her classmate Chiba gets the two of them truck-murdered into a fantasy world that treats women even worse than our world does. But a girl's gotta do what she can to make the cash for survival, and Haru? She intends to thrive.

Seven Seas will release the manga under its mature Ghost Ship imprint in single volumes digitally and in print starting in August.

J-Novel Club is releasing the original novels in English. Hiratori began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2016, and Hayakawa Publishing publishes the novels in print in Japan.



