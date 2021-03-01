Another Eden Smartphone Game Releases for PC in Spring 2021

'Wishlist Registration Campaign' and registrations for limited early access are open

Wright Flyer Studios ( WFS ) announced on Thursday that its Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space smartphone game will release for PC via Steam in spring 2021.

WFS is hosting a 'Wishlist Registration Campaign' wherein players can win in-game items by wishlisting the game before launch. Registrations for limited early access are also open and available through the conpany's official website.

WFS describes the game's story:

Thrown 800 years into the future, Aldo, a boy from a small village, discovers a nefarious plot interwoven through several eras to destroy the world. Only by journeying to the Antiquity, Present, and Future with a party of stalwart allies can Aldo hope to save time and space itself.

GREE announced Another Eden in 2015, and released it in Japan for iOS and Android in April 2017. The game released in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in January 2019.

Daisuke Taka directed the game, while Masato Katō ( Chrono Trigger ) wrote the scenario. Takahito Exa ( Bincho-tan ) was the art director. Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger ) worked on the game's opening theme, while Shunsuke Tsuchiya and Mariam Abounnaser composed the in-game music.



