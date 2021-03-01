Glacier Bay Books Announces ohuton's 'Dear Sara, 1997, Summer' Picture Book

Company to also release author's I'll Be Waiting at the Solution manga

The America-based online bookstore Glacier Bay Books announced on Saturday that it will publish ohuton's picture-book style piece of work titled Dear Sara, 1997, Summer . The indie release is the author's second book.

The story follows a young boy meeting a girl called Sara at a bus stand. Glacier Bay Books describes the story as:

A full color work drawn in a unique style, intermingling time travel and youthful love & regret.

The company also stated that progress on the book is "going well."

Glacier Bay Books also announced its license of ohuton's I'll Be Waiting at the Solution manga and Miyoshi's Rabbit Game manga in January

Glacier Bay Books previously released the first volume of its indie manga anthology series Glaeolia in May and Glaeolia 2 on November 30. The company has also licensed other indie manga such as Ayumu Arisaka's En chan , Shinnosuke Saika's Sleepy Child series, MISSISSIPPI's Tsukiko and the Satellite and other stories , Rei Hagiwara 's Ripples , Jūshichi Masumura's Children of Mu-Town , and Arata Imai's F .



Source: Glacier Bay Books' Twitter account (link 2, link 3)