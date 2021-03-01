Mari Yamazaki, Miki Tori's Gli Artigiani Manga About Renaissance Artists Ends

Manga launched in 2015

The official Twitter account for Mari Yamazaki and Miki Tori 's PLINIVS manga revealed on Sunday that their Gli Artigiani - Renaissance Gaka Shokuninden manga will end in its next chapter.

The manga, which profiles the lives of various Renaissance era artists, launched in Shinchosha 's Japanese art magazine Geijutsu Shincho in December 2015, and serializes a new four-page chapter every other month. The manga appeared in the March issue on February 25, and so the final chapter should launch in the May issue in April.

Mari Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto . Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with English subtitles and an English dub . The manga is inspiring a new anime series, titled Thermae Romae Novae , that will debut on Netflix in 2021.

Yamazaki's Olympia Kyklos manga inspired a series of television anime shorts that premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.



Source: Plinivus manga's Twitter account