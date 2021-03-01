Nagabe Ends Monotone Blue Manga

Manga creator Nagabe revealed on their Twitter account on Sunday that they ended their Monotone Blue manga with its ninth chapter in the April issue of Libre's Be Boy Gold magazine on Saturday.

The manga is the serialized version of Nagabe 's "Escalate" one-shot manga that appeared in the "Kemono Jingai BL Special" anthology manga book in July 2017. Nagabe launched the manga in Be Boy Gold's August 2019 issue in June 2019.

Nagabe will end the The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga this Friday . The manga's 11th and final volume will ship on April 10. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

Wit Studio produced a 10-minute anime adaptation of the manga that premiered at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal in August 2019. The anime has a DVD that bundled with the limited edition of the manga's eighth compiled book volume in September 2019.