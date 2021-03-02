1st Laid-Back Camp VR Game Launches on March 4

Gemdrops reveals prices on iOS, Android, PS4, Switch, Steam

Gemdrops announced on Tuesday that Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) , its first of two VR games based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp ) manga, will launch on Thursday.

\The Wait is Over/ Announcing the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu release date Party popper Surprise!... It's March 4th (Thurs) Double exclamation mark Eyes "Only 2 days away!?", you say? That's right! Let's all become Nadeshiko at the end of the week and have a blast camping with Rin Double exclamation mark ⛺ #yurucampV(@Gemdrops_EN)March 1

The game will cost 1,960 yen (about US$18) on iOS and Android devices, and 2,420 yen (about $23) on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Gemdrop pllans to release a second VR game titled Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) in April.

Both games are slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam , and will support the PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Switch VR Kit. The games will have Japanese audio, with text support for English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, and French in Asia, North America and Europe.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7.

Sources: Gemdrops' Twitter account (link 2), Famitsu.com via Otakomu