Live-Action Kakegurui Twins Series' Trailer Previews Theme Song

GAGA posted a new trailer and key visual for the live-action series of Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the series' theme song "Gyakkō" (Against the Tide) by Sōshi Sakiyama.

The series will debut on Amazon Prime on March 26. The show will air for eight episodes, and two episodes will premiere each week.

The cast includes: From top to bottom, left to right in each row:

Aoi Morikawa as Mary Saotome

as Mary Saotome Hayato Sano as Aoi Mibuomi

as Aoi Mibuomi Erika Ikuta ( Nogizaka46 ) as Sakura Miharutaki

( ) as Sakura Miharutaki Shiori Akita as Tsuzura Hanatemari

Minori Hagiwara as Yukimi Togakushi

Mijika Nagai as Sachiko Juraku

Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Mikura Sado

Riko Fukumoto as Kokoro Aiura

as Kokoro Aiura Atsuhiro Inukai as Nagi Kamishimo

Tsutomu Hanabusa , the director of the live-action Kakegurui film, is credited as chief director for the new series, while Shinya Nagano is returning from previous live-action Kakegurui television series as the director. Minato Takano and Hanabusa are also returning from previous series as scriptwriters.

Yen Press licensed the spinoff manga. It describes the story:

A year before Yumeko Jabami graced the hallowed halls of Hyakkou Private Academy, Mary Saotome got her own start at the gambling-addicted school. Can this normal girl achieve her own rags-to-riches story through wits and luck? Find out in this prequel to the mega-popular Kakegurui !

The manga is a spinoff of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga. The spinoff launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in September 2015.

The original Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. The franchise will have a second live-action film that will open in May.

The main manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019.

Aside from Kakegurui Twins , the original manga has also inspired two other spinoff manga and two novels.

Source: Comic Natalie