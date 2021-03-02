PlayStation Store Halts Purchases, Rentals of Movie, TV Content on August 31

Users can still access already purchased movie, TV content after August 31

Sony announced on Tuesday that the PlayStation Store will no longer offer purchases and rentals of movie and television content as of August 31, due to the growth of "subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles.." Even after August 31, users can still access media that they have previously purchased through the PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console launched in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.