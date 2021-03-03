General Manager of Baby Manga About Manager-Turned-Baby Gets TV Anime

NHK announced on Wednesday that Sachiko Takeuchi's General Manager of Baby ( Aka-chan Honbuchō ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on NHK on March 28 at 24:40 (effectively, March 29 at 12:40 a.m.) The comedy anime has eight 5-minute episodes. NHK Enteprises, NHK , and Telecom Staff are producing the series, and NHK and Telecom Staff are also drafting it.

The manga centers on Takeda, a 47-year-old general manager of a company who one day is turned into a baby (despite his mental age remaining the same). The story centers on the antics of him and his subordinates.

Ken Yasuda voices Takeda in the anime.

Takeuchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Baby Mofu web magazine in 2017. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in February 2020.

