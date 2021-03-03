Moriarty the Patriot Anime's 2nd Half Reveals New Cast Member, Theme Songs, April 4 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga revealed on Thursday a new cast member, theme songs, and April 4 premiere for the anime's second half. Tasuku Hatanaka will perform the new opening theme song "TWISTED HEARTS," and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the new ending theme song "OMEGA." The anime has cast Yōko Hikasa as Irene Adler, a former prima donna from the United States who is also good at dressing as a man.

The anime's second half will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST, and on BS11 and MBS on April 6. The second half will begin with the 12th episode. AT-X will air the first 11 episodes in a row on March 28, starting at 2:00 p.m. JST.

The CD for Hatanaka's "TWISTED HEARTS" will ship on April 28, and the CD for STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION 's "OMEGA" will ship on June 2. The original soundtrack for the anime will ship on July 7.

Hatanaka performed the anime's first opening theme song "DYING WISH," while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the first ending theme song "ALPHA."

The anime premiered on October 11, and it will have 24 episodes. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 13th volume on November 4. The manga's "Saigo no Jiken" (The Final Problem) arc will reach its climax in the 14th volume, which will ship in Japan in April 2021. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.