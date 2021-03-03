On-Gaku: Our Sound, Ride Your Wave Anime Films Nominated for Annie Awards

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the nominees for its 48th Annual Annie Awards on Wednesday. Kenji Iwaisawa 's ON-GAKU: Our Sound and Masaaki Yuasa 's Ride Your Wave anime films received nominations in the "Best Indie Feature" category. The other nominees in the category are A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, and Wolfwalkers.

Ride Your Wave also received a nomination in the "Best Direction – Feature" category.

The CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege series (Masanori Sakakibara) was nominated for the "Best FX – TV/Media" category. BNA: Brand New Animal ( Yusuke Yoshigaki ) was nominated for the "Best Character Design" category. Great Pretender ( Hiro Kaburagi ) was nominated for the "Best Direction – TV/Media" category. Earwig and the Witch ( Goro Miyazaki ) received nominations in both the "Best Storyboarding – Feature" and "Best Voice Acting" categories. The "Best Voice Acting" category specifically honored nominee Vanessa Marshall for her role as Bella Yaga.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on April 16.

Source: Indie Wire (Bill Desowitz)