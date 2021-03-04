Crunchyroll Adds 3 More Urusei Yatsura Anime Films to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is adding the following three Urusei Yatsura series' films: Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever , Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter , and Urusei Yatsura: Always My Darling . The films will begin streaming on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Crunchyroll describes Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever :

Strange things begin to happen in Tomobiki Town, in director's Kazuo Yamazaki 's lyrical odyssey of animation. When Ataru cuts down Mendou's great cherry tree, Tarouzakura, for the sake of a film, Lum loses her powers and the entire town gets pulled into a philosophical journey that bridges the gap between what is real and what is not. But that's just the beginning... As the tree dies, the town's memories become twisted, dreamscapes become reality, and war seems to be the only answer. Through all this, the citizens of Tomobiki must find a way to live together through the destruction of their own memories. Love, marriage, Japanese folklore, and a swarm of cicadas are packed into this adventure that probes the meaning of life and allows the viewer to draw their own conclusions about these comical characters who are not very different from us.

Crunchyroll describes Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter :

The Urusei Yatsura story comes to a climax in this fifth, bizarre movie installment. But is "The Final Chapter" really the end? Not necessarily...! It's "deja vu" all over again, as Lum and Ataru must repeat their game of Oni Tag so that Earth will be saved from destruction. All Ataru has to do to win is say "I love you," the three words he has steadfastly refused to say to Lum. Does he have it in him to admit his true feelings and save Earth? Or will his pride doom the planet to ultimate annihilation?

Crunchyroll describes Urusei Yatsura: Always My Darling :

Lupica, another one of the legion of space princesses that all seem to have found out about Earth in some tour book, appears and abducts Ataru. Needless to say, Lum, assisted by her friends Oyuki and Benten, gives chase. Also needless to say, Lupica isn't after Ataru for his great looks or charming personality (because he doesn't have either). Lupica's goal is the greatest love potion in the galaxy, which she intends to use to induce her sweetheart to tie the knot. To get it, she needs the possessor of the greatest lust in the universe. Now you know why she needs Ataru Moroboshi...

Crunchyroll added on Wednesday the first three films in the series: Urusei Yatsura: Only You , Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer , and Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love .

Discotek has licensed the six Urusei Yatsura films, and it is releasing them on Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and the English dubs from the previous AnimEigo releases.

The films debuted between 1983 and 1991. AnimEigo released the films on DVD.

Source: Crunchyroll