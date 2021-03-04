Crunchyroll Adds S-CRY-ed, 'Fair, Then Partly Piggy' Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has added the s-CRY-ed and Fair, then Partly Piggy anime to its catalog. Discotek Media is the listed publisher for both anime.

s-CRY-ed is available for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Discotek Media licensed the anime, and will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc on April 27.

Fair, then Partly Piggy is available for users in the United States and Canada. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in May 2018.



Source: Crunchyroll