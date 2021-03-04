News
Dinosaur Biyori Anime Reveals Cast, Theme Song, April 3 Debut in Video
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the Dinosaur Biyori (Daina-Sō Biyori) original short anime revealed its cast, theme song, and April 3 premiere date with a promotional video on Friday.
🦖アニメ「 #ダイナ荘びより 」PV公開!🦖— ダイナ荘びより (@dinosaur_biyori) March 4, 2021
キャラクターボイス&テーマソングを使用したPVを公開しました!イメージソングは #CHAI の「愛そうぜ!」に決定🌏
アニメ「ダイナ荘びより」は4月3日(土)24時57分より、TOKYO MX・BS11にて放送開始!https://t.co/11inSMLMmrhttps://t.co/qZt1Br283p pic.twitter.com/KLRUGST7Fx
The cast includes (from left to right in image above):
- Yoji Tanaka as Triceratops
- Yutaka Matsushige as Tyrannosaurus
- Eiji Kotōge as Stenonychosaurus
The female rock band Chai is contributing the new song "Aisō ze!" (Let's Love Each Other!) as the anime's theme song.
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on April 3 at 24:57 (effectively, April 5 at 12:57 a.m.)
The surreal apartment life story follows three dinosaurs who could not be more different in personalities: a Tyrannosaurus, a Triceratops, and a Stenonychosaurus. They live as roommates in a one-room apartment at the Daina-Sō complex in the present day. Though they may have once ate other dinosaurs or faced extinction from a falling asteroid, they now spend their relaxing days working at part-time gigs or eating sweets together.
Fanworks (Aggretsuko, Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner) is collaborating with Aniplex and Sony Creative Products to produce the anime.
Akifumi Nonaka (Otona no Ikkyū-san) is directing the anime at Fanworks, and Toru Hosokawa (Polar Bear's Café, Coji-Coji) is writing the scripts. Usagimen is designing the characters. CHI-MEY is composing the music.
Sources: Dinosaur Biyori's website, Comic Natalie