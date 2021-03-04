Dinosaur Biyori Anime Reveals Cast, Theme Song, April 3 Debut in Video

The official website for the Dinosaur Biyori ( Daina-Sō Biyori ) original short anime revealed its cast, theme song, and April 3 premiere date with a promotional video on Friday.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

The female rock band Chai is contributing the new song "Aisō ze!" (Let's Love Each Other!) as the anime's theme song.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on April 3 at 24:57 (effectively, April 5 at 12:57 a.m.)

The surreal apartment life story follows three dinosaurs who could not be more different in personalities: a Tyrannosaurus, a Triceratops, and a Stenonychosaurus. They live as roommates in a one-room apartment at the Daina-Sō complex in the present day. Though they may have once ate other dinosaurs or faced extinction from a falling asteroid, they now spend their relaxing days working at part-time gigs or eating sweets together.

Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner ) is collaborating with Aniplex and Sony Creative Products to produce the anime.

Akifumi Nonaka ( Otona no Ikkyū-san ) is directing the anime at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Polar Bear's Café , Coji-Coji ) is writing the scripts. Usagimen is designing the characters. CHI-MEY is composing the music.