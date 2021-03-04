Fist of the North Star Gets Spinoff Manga About Drama Filming

Hiroshi Kurao's new manga reimagines original manga as story of live-action series being filmed

Hiroshi Kurao launched a new Fist of the North Star spinoff manga titled Hokuto no Ken Seikimatsu Drama Satsuei-hen (Fist of the North Star Apocalypse Drama Filming Arc) on the Comic Zenon manga website on February 26. The manga imagines the setup of the original manga as the story of a live-action series, being filmed on a large set, and examines what goes on behind the camera.

Kurao previously drew the Hokuto no Ken : Ken'ōgun Zako-tachi no Banka (Fist of the North Star: Elegy of the Ken-Oh/Fist King Army Grunts) spinoff manga. The manga launched on Coamix 's Manga Hot app in November 2017, and ended in February 2020. The manga's third and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2020.

Buronson and Tetsuo Hara 's original Fist of the North Star manga 's story is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story centers on a man named Kenshiro, a master and successor to a deadly martial art, as he wanders the nuclear wasteland protecting the weak and innocent from violent thugs. In his travels, he must contend with other master martial artists and figures from his past, including his "brother" Raoh, who has crowned himself the king of the new world.

The original manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1983 to 1988. Viz Media will release the manga digitally and physically this summer. The manga has inspired several television anime, films, and spinoff anime.

Source: Comc Zenon