NIS America to Release Phantom Brave, Soul Nomad in Game Collection for Switch

Soul Nomad & the World Eaters also launches for PC this summer

NIS America announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Thursday a new game collection titled Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 for Nintendo Switch that will include Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered and Soul Nomad & the World Eaters. The collection will launch this summer. The company also announced that it will release Soul Nomad & the World Eaters for PC this summer.

The games will feature up-scaled artwork and all DLC from the original versions.

The game collection will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover art book, two-disc soundtrack, acrylic stands with collector's coins, and a collector's box.

The original Phantom Brave game launched for PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it launched for PC via Steam in July 2016. The original Soul Nomad & the World Eaters launched for PS2 in 2007.