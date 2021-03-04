News
Robotech: The Macross Saga HD Edition Game Releases on Switch eShop
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
GPC Games develops HD remaster of 2002 Game Boy Advance game
GPC Games released an HD remastered version of the Robotech: The Macross Saga Game Boy Advance game titled Robotech: The Macross Saga HD Edition on Monday on the Switch eShop. The game is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Dutch.
GPC Games describes the game:
Jump into your transformable Veritech fighter and blast your way through the entire legendary 1980s anime series, in a side scrolling shooter that will test the most hardened pilots. Follow the story of the war against the Zentradi, unlocking special characters and etching your name next to the great pilots of the series like Rick Hunter and Roy Fokker.
Lucky Chicken Games and TDK Mediactive released the original Game Boy Advance game in 2002.
Source: Nintendo eShop via Siliconera