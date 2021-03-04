News
Shin Watanabe Award Honors Aniplex's Atsuhiro Iwakami
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Watanabe Foundation for Music & Culture of the Watanabe Production company announced on Tuesday that it is presenting Aniplex president and producer Atsuhiro Iwakami with its Shin Watanabe award, which honors producers who promote the development of pop culture. The foundation also posthumously awarded composer Katsuhisa Hattori with its special award.
As producer and head of Aniplex, Iwakami has been involved in many of the company's productions, including the recent runaway hit anime film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. He was also involved in recent Fate/Grand Order tie-in anime, including the Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia television anime and the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot anime films.
Hattori composed music for anime such as Crest of the Stars, Banner of the Stars, Fist of the North Star, Infinite Ryvius, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Sushi Ninja, and In The Beginning - The Bible Stories. He and his son also produced Symphonic Suite Final Fantasy, the first orchestral Final Fantasy music CD, for game music composer Nobuo Uematsu. Hattori passed away in June 2020 at 83 years old.
Source: Anime! Anime! Biz (CHiRO★)