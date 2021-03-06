News
Kenjiro Tsuda, Yui Ishikawa Win 15th Annual Seiyū Awards
posted on by Egan Loo
The organizers of the 15th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:
Best Lead Actor AwardAward for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Kenjiro Tsuda
Best Lead Actress AwardAward for best leading performances from an actress during the year
Yui Ishikawa
Best Supporting Actor AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Takehito Koyasu
Nobunaga Shimazaki
Best Supporting Actress AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actress during the year
Reina Ueda
Akari Kitō
Best New Actor AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Masahiro Itou
Chiaki Kobayashi
Shimba Tsuchiya
Best New Actress AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actresses who debuted within the last five years
Rin Aira
Kana Ichinose
Riho Sugiyama
Natsumi Fujiwara
Azumi Waki
Singing AwardAward for singing by voice actors or actresses under own name or in a role
Walküre (Macross Delta)
Personality AwardAward for a voice actor or actress who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
Hiroki Yasumoto
Foreign Film/Live-Action Show AwardKazuhiro Yamaji
Kazue Komiya
Kids/Family AwardAward selected by children
Rie Nakagawa
Influencer AwardKotori Koiwai
MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) AwardHiro Shimono
Merit AwardAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Special Honor AwardDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Previously revealed award winners include:
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
Voicarion IX: Teikoku Koe Kabuki ~Nobunaga no Inu~ (His Majesty's Dog) stage reading
Kei Tomiyama AwardAward for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Toshihiko Seki
Agency: 81 Produce
Roles: Mobile Suit Gundam Wing (Duo Maxwell), Ranma ½ (Mousse), Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Rau Le Creuset)
Kazue Takahashi AwardAward for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Yoshiko Sakakibara
Agency: Freelance
Roles: Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (Haman Karan), Patlabor (Shinobu Nagumo), Akudama Drive (Boss)
The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held at the Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 6. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year. There was no eligible winner for the Game Award this year.
Source: Moca