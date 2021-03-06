Kenjiro Tsuda, Yui Ishikawa Win 15th Annual Seiyū Awards

The organizers of the 15th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Award for best leading performances from an actor during the year

Best Lead Actress Award

Award for best leading performances from an actress during the year

Best Supporting Actor Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actor during the year

Best Supporting Actress Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actress during the year

Best New Actor Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years

Best New Actress Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actresses who debuted within the last five years

Singing Award

Award for singing by voice actors or actresses under own name or in a roleWalküre (

Personality Award

Award for aor actress who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children

Influencer Award

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū ) Award

Merit Award

seiyū

Award for thewho have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Eiko Masuyama





Masane Tsukayama





Special Honor Award

Previously revealed award winners include:

Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

Voicarion IX: Teikoku Koe Kabuki ~Nobunaga no Inu~ (His Majesty's Dog) stage reading





Kei Tomiyama Award

seiyū

Award for the malewho has been active in every field including acting

Toshihiko Seki

Agency: 81 Produce

Roles: Mobile Suit Gundam Wing (Duo Maxwell), Ranma ½ (Mousse), Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Rau Le Creuset)

Kazue Takahashi Award

seiyū

Award for the femalewho has been active in every field including acting

Yoshiko Sakakibara

Agency: Freelance

Roles: Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (Haman Karan), Patlabor (Shinobu Nagumo), Akudama Drive (Boss)



The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held at the Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 6. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year. There was no eligible winner for the Game Award this year.

Source: Moca