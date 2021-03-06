News
Kenjiro Tsuda, Yui Ishikawa Win 15th Annual Seiyū Awards

Takehito Koyasu, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitō, Walküre more honored

The organizers of the 15th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Award for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Kenjiro Tsuda

Best Lead Actress Award

Award for best leading performances from an actress during the year
Yui Ishikawa

Best Supporting Actor Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Takehito Koyasu

Nobunaga Shimazaki

Best Supporting Actress Award

Award for best supporting performances from an actress during the year
Reina Ueda

Akari Kitō

Best New Actor Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Masahiro Itou

Chiaki Kobayashi

Shimba Tsuchiya

Best New Actress Award

Award for noteworthy performances from actresses who debuted within the last five years
Rin Aira

Kana Ichinose

Riho Sugiyama

Natsumi Fujiwara

Azumi Waki

Singing Award

Award for singing by voice actors or actresses under own name or in a role
Walküre (Macross Delta)

Personality Award

Award for a voice actor or actress who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
Hiroki Yasumoto

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

Kazuhiro Yamaji

Kazue Komiya

Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children
Rie Nakagawa

Influencer Award

Kotori Koiwai

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) Award

Hiro Shimono

Merit Award

Award for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Eiko Masuyama

Masane Tsukayama

Special Honor Award

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Previously revealed award winners include:

Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

Voicarion IX: Teikoku Koe Kabuki ~Nobunaga no Inu~ (His Majesty's Dog) stage reading

Kei Tomiyama Award

Award for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Toshihiko Seki
Agency: 81 Produce
Roles: Mobile Suit Gundam Wing (Duo Maxwell), Ranma ½ (Mousse), Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Rau Le Creuset)

Kazue Takahashi Award

Award for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Yoshiko Sakakibara
Agency: Freelance
Roles: Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (Haman Karan), Patlabor (Shinobu Nagumo), Akudama Drive (Boss)

The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held at the Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 6. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year. There was no eligible winner for the Game Award this year.

Source: Moca

