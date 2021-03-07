34th Annual Tokyo Int'l Film Festival Announces Festival Dates

34th annual festival will be held from October 30 through November 8

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) announced on March 1 that the 34th annual festival will be held from October 30 through November 8. TIFFCOM Marketplace for Film and TV in Asia also announced that it will host its marketplace on November 1-3.

The festival will accept film submissions from April-July 2021.

Both TIFF and TIFFCOM will take place online and as physical events similar to TIFF 2020. The event staff said regarding the event, "With the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to monitor the global health situation as TIFF and TIFFCOM strengthen their collaborative efforts to hold successful events."

The 33rd annual Tokyo International Film Festival last year screened the Josee, The Tiger and the Fish and Looking for Magical DoReMi films. The event was held from October 31 to November 9 at EX Theater Roppongi and other Tokyo theaters.

The event also featured special programs for the Pokémon and Super Sentai franchises .

