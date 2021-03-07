Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Reveals Promo Video, More Cast, April 4 Debut

Theme song artists also revealed

The second day of the " Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020" event on Sunday revealed a promotional video, more cast, April 4 debut, and theme song artists on Sunday for the television anime of Natsume Akatsuki 's Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ( Sentōin, Hakenshimasu! ) light novel series.

The anime will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , an BS- NTV . Funimation will stream the series as it airs.

Miku Itō is performing the opening theme song "No.6," and voice actresses Miyu Tomita , Sayaka Kikuchi , Natsumi Murakami , and Minami Takahashi are performing the ending the song "Home Sweet Home" as their respective characters.

The anime stars:

Yusuke Shirai as Combat Agent 6

as Combat Agent 6 Miyu Tomita as Alice Kisaragi

as Alice Kisaragi Sayaka Kikuchi as Snow

as Snow Natsumi Murakami as Rose

as Rose Minami Takahashi as Grim

Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Mashiro no Oto ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Yukie Sugawara ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , The [email protected] SideM , Overlord) is supervising the series scripts. Sōta Suwa is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia .

Yen Press is releasing the novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

From the author of KONOSUBA comes a new light novel series! It's tough being on the front lines for an evil organization, and nobody knows this better than No. 6, a Combatant for the Kisaragi Secret Society. Dispatched to a distant alien world on a reconnaissance mission, he's got a new android partner, but how are you supposed to plan an interstellar invasion--of a fantasy world?!

Kadokawa is publishing the novels featuring Kakao Lanthanum 's art in Japan. Masaaki Kiasa launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2018.