Norainu no Inu Manga Creator coco Passes Away

Elite Sōsakan no Furachi na Ayamachi artist underwent surgery for cancer last year

Japanese publisher East Press revealed on Friday that manga creator coco passed away on January 15 due to illness.

Coco had posted on Twitter on January 7 that they had undergone surgery for cancer last year and that they were still undergoing treatment.

Coco drew the one-volume Norainu no Inu boys-love manga, which East Press published in Japan. East Press was also publishing individual chapters of coco's Elite Sōsakan no Furachi na Ayamachi boys-love manga, which is unfinished.

Coco also drew manga such as Yuzukuro and Kyō no Hayakawa-san .



Sources: East Press, Yahoo! News via Hachima Kikō