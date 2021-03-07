News
Shigeru Mizuki's Akuma-kun Manga Gets New Anime Project
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Toei Animation revealed during a livestream of the "Manga Ōkoku Tottori Seitan 99-nen Mizuki Shigeru Seitansai" (Manga Kingdom Tottori Birth 99 Years Mizuki Shigeru Birth Festival) event on Sunday that Shigeru Mizuki's Akuma-kun manga is inspiring a new anime project.
Junichi Sato (Aria franchise, Sailor Moon) is the anime's chief director, while Fumitoshi Oizaki (A Centaur's Life, Romeo × Juliet) is the series director. Sato previously directed Akuma-kun TV anime and its two films in 1989-1990. Hiroshi Ohnogi (2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō, Noein - to your other self) is overseeing the series scripts.
The anime is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old.
The manga previously inspired a television anime in 1989-1990. Two anime films premiered in 1989 and 1990. The manga also inspired several live-action adaptations.
Mizuki drew the original manga in 1963-1964, and he drew several other series in the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. The manga follows the titular "Akuma-kun," a boy who uses the powers of demons to help the world stay at peace.
Sources: Manga Ōkoku Tottori Seitan 99-nen Mizuki Shigeru Seitansai livestream, GeGeGe no Kitarō franchise 50th anniversary's Twitter account via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history