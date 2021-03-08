Comic Market 99 Event Postponed

Staff hope to be able to hold event next winter

The Comic Market Committee announced on Monday that the planned Comic Market ( Comiket ) 99 event is postponed. The event staff hope to be able to hold the event next winter, but the staff have not yet made any definitive plans.

The announcement explained that even after the state of emergency in Tokyo is lifted on March 21, transitional measures will still be in place for some time. And even if that transitional period is over before the event was planned to take place in May, there will likely still be restrictions on big events, and so the staff decided to postpone the event.

The event was planned to take place on May 2-4, instead of the previously announced four day event from May 2-5. The upcoming event was planned to be limited to tens of thousands of participants per day (past Comikets have garnered around 200,000 participants per day).

The Comic Market Committee announced last July that they were aiming to move the planned winter Comic Market 99 event from last winter to the Golden Week holidays in 2021 (which will take place in April and May, 2021). The committee at that time cited scheduling issues considering Tokyo Big Sight's East Exhibition hall will remain unavailable until fall 2021 due to the Olympics, and the difficulty of taking preventative measures restricting the maximum capacity of each hall due to COVID-19.

The Comiket 98 event that was planned to take place from May 2-5, 2020 was canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The event was planned for May instead of the normal August timeframe due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics scheduled to take place in July-August. However, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are now postponed to a planned July 23, 2021 start.

The last in-person Comic Market event was Comic Market 97, which attracted a record 750,000 attendees across four days.

Source: Comic Market's website via My Game News Flash