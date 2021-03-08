DJ KOO & MOTSU Collaborate on How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime's Theme Songs

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series announced on Monday that DJ KOO & MOTSU are collaborating with (previously announced) Yū Serizawa on the theme songs of the second season, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω . The CD single, which includes the opening theme song "EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!" and the ending theme song "YOU YOU YOU," will ship with both songs' music videos and behind-the-scenes footage as bonuses on May 19.

The second season will debut on April 8. Funimation will stream the anime's English dub .

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack ) is directing the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is returning from the first season to handle series composition, and Shizue Kaneko is again designing the characters.

Returning cast members include Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. New cast members include Miku Itō as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia, and Funimation streamed the anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the series.

Yūta Murano ( Brave Beats , Dream Festival! ) directed the anime at Ajia-do . Yuki Nishioka served as chief animation director. Teppei Satō directed the photography at Asahi Production Shiraishi Studio, and Satoshi Motoyama directed the sound at Half HP Studio .

J-Novel Club is releasing the original novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In the MMORPG Cross Reverie, Takuma Sakamoto is so powerful that he is lauded as the “Demon Lord” by other players. One day, he is summoned to another world – but with the same appearance he had in the game! There, he meets two girls who both proclaim themselves to be his Summoner. They had performed an Enslavement Ritual to turn him into their Summon... but that's when Takuma's passive ability "Magic Reflection" activated! Instead, it was the girls who had become enslaved! Though Takuma may have been the strongest Sorcerer there was, he had no idea how to talk with other people. That's when he makes his choice: to act based on his persona from the game! “Amazing? But of course... I am Diablo, the being known and feared as the Demon Lord!” So begins a tale of adventure with an earth-shakingly powerful Demon Lord (or at least someone who acts like one) taking on another world!

Kodansha published the first novel with illustrations by Takahiro Tsurusaki in December 2014. Naoto Fukuda 's manga launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service in June 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.