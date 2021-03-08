Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game's Video Reveals Eustace as DLC Character

New character available in late April

The official YouTube channel for the Granblue Fantasy franchise began streaming a promotional video on Sunday revealing Eustace as a new DLC character for the Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game. Eustace will be available in late April, and will be the fourth playable character in the second character pass set.

The fighting game's first character pass set released in April 2020. The characters in the first character pass set include Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, Djeeta, and Zooey. The game's second character pass set launched with the playable DLC character Belial on September 24. DLC character Cagliostro launched next on October 19. The third playable character in the second character pass set Yuel debuted on December 1, followed by Uno on January 26.

The game launched in Japan in February 2020, and then launched in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Playable characters at launch include: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaseraga. Stella Magna composed the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations. Cygames announced during the "Granblue Fes 2020" virtual event that it will also release the game for PlayStation 5 in addition to the previously announced PS4. The game will release in 2022 and have cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles.