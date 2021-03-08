Yasuke Anime Reveals 6-Episode Length, April 29 Debut Worldwide on Netflix

The staff of LeSean Thomas and MAPPA 's Yasuke anime announced on Tuesday that the anime will debut on April 29 worldwide on Netflix . The anime will have six episodes.

Netflix describes the story:

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke , struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.The story of Yasuke , the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world.

The story's protagonist is based on the historical figure Yasuke , a samurai of African origin who served under Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Warring States period in the 16th century.

LeSean Thomas ( Children of Ether , Cannon Busters , The Boondocks ) is credited as creator, director, and executive producer for Yasuke , and Flying Lotus is composing the music and serving as executive producer. Takeshi Koike ( Redline ) is designing the characters. Lakeith Stanfield ( Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You ) is voicing Yasuke. MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Kakegurui ) is producing the animation.

