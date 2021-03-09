Final Evangelion Film's 1st Day Sells Over 530,000 Tickets for Over 800 Million Yen

Beats Evangelion: 3.0's 1st day by over 20%, even on a Monday

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, sold over 530,000 tickets for over 800 million yen (about US$7.30 million) on its first day in 466 theaters on Monday.

The film sold 21.7% more tickets and earned 23.8% more in yen on its opening day compared to the opening day of the previous Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film in 2012. Evangelion : 3.0 opened on a Saturday. while Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 opened on a Monday.

IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX screenings of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 also started on Monday alongside regular screenings. The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures.

The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020. Hikaru Utada returned to perform the theme song "One Last Kiss" for the film.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web