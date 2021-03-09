Final Evangelion Film's Utada Theme Song Slated for 'Overseas' Release This Summer

The official Twitter account for Hikaru Utada 's staff revealed shortly after midnight on Tuesday that Utada 's "One Last Kiss" theme song for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the final Evangelion film, is slated for an "overseas LP release" this summer. Unlike the domestic LP record, the overseas LP record jacket will feature Asuka.

The theme song launched digitally along with the music video in Japan on Tuesday. The song is launching physically in Japan on CD and vinyl on Wednesday. The physical versions include old and new arrangements of previous theme songs from the Evangelion film series.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time opened on Monday. IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX screenings of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 also started on Monday alongside regular screenings.

The film sold 539,623 tickets for 802,774,200 yen (about US$7.382 million) on its first day in 466 theaters on Monday. The film sold 21.7% more tickets and earned 23.8% more in Yen On its opening day compared to the opening day of the previous Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film in 2012. Evangelion : 3.0 opened on a Saturday. while Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 opened on a Monday.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures.

The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively.