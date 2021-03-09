News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 7-13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mr. Osomatsu, ON-GAKU: Our Sound anime; SUPER HXEROS, Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Family Time DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$29.95
|March 9
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 9
|Mr. Osomatsu Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|March 9
|ON-GAKU: Our Sound BDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|March 9
|PET BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 6Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Arpeggio of Blue Steel GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Berserk Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|March 10
|Caste Heaven GN 5Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 9
|Flying Witch GN 9Please
|Vertical
|US$10.95
|March 9
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 12Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Happy Sugar Life GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 9
|I Cannot Reach You GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 9
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 9
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Kakegurui twin GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 9
|Katakoi Lamp GN 8Cite
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 9
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 9
|Ossan Idol! GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Penguin Gentleman GN (hardcover)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$17.99
|March 9
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 9
|Play It Cool, Guys GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 9
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 5Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Restaurant to Another World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 9
|RIN-NE GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 9
|The Rose of Versailles GN 4 (hardcover)Cite
|Udon Entertainment
|US$38.99
|March 9
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 5 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$23.99
|March 9
|Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 3Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 9
|SUPER HXEROS GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 9
|The Swim Club Succubi GNPlease
|Fakku
|US$24.95
|March 11
|Tokyo Fashion: A Comic Book GNCite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 9
|Toritan Birds of a Feather GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 9
|Waiting for Spring GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and That's When Things Got Weird! GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 9
|With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 9
|Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 1 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 31Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 11Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 9
|Alice in the Country of Clover: Cheshire Cat Waltz GN 5-7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|March 11
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 9
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 9
|Flying Witch GN 9Cite
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|March 9
|Happy Sugar Life GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 9
|I Cannot Reach You GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 9
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 9
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 9
|Kakegurui twin GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 9
|Katakoi Lamp GN 8Cite
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 9
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|Penguin Gentleman GNCite
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 9
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 9
|Play It Cool, Guys GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 9
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 5Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|Restaurant to Another World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 9
|RIN-NE GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 9
|Saint Young Men GN 10Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|Seven Shakespeares GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|March 9
|Shaman King: Marcos GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|Tokyo Fashion: A Comic Book GNCite
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|March 9
|Waiting for Spring GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 9
|We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and That's When Things Got Weird! GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 9
|Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|March 12
|Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 1 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 9
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 9
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 9
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 9
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 8
|Bibliophile Princess Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 9
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 9
|Girls Kingdom Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 13
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 9
|Slayers Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 11
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 11
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Fantasy XV Official Works Book (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$39.99
|March 10
|Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Book (hardcover)Cite
|Dark Horse
|US$199.99
|March 10