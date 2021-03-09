News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 7-13

Mr. Osomatsu, ON-GAKU: Our Sound anime; SUPER HXEROS, Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Family Time DVD (adult) Adult Source Media US$29.95 March 9
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die BD Funimation US$64.98 March 9
Mr. Osomatsu Season 1 BD Viz Media US$49.99 March 9
ON-GAKU: Our Sound BD GKIDS US$26.98 March 9
PET BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor Graphic Novel (GN) 11 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 9
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest GN 6 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 9
Arpeggio of Blue Steel GN 17 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 9
Berserk Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 2 (hardcover) Dark Horse US$49.99 March 10
Caste Heaven GN 5 Viz Media US$12.99 March 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 4 Viz Media US$9.99 March 9
Flying Witch GN 9 Vertical US$10.95 March 9
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 12 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 9
Happy Sugar Life GN 8 Yen Press US$12.99 March 9
I Cannot Reach You GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 March 9
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 8 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 9
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 5 Yen Press US$12.99 March 9
Kakegurui twin GN 9 Yen Press US$14.99 March 9
Katakoi Lamp GN 8 Tokyopop US$12.99 March 9
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GN 8 Viz Media US$9.99 March 9
Ossan Idol! GN 2 Tokyopop US$12.99 March 9
Penguin Gentleman GN (hardcover) Yen Press US$17.99 March 9
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 9
Play It Cool, Guys GN 1 Yen Press US$14.99 March 9
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 9
Restaurant to Another World GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 March 9
RIN-NE GN 38 Viz Media US$9.99 March 9
The Rose of Versailles GN 4 (hardcover) Udon Entertainment US$38.99 March 9
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 9
Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 5 (hardcover) Kodansha Comics US$23.99 March 9
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 3 Viz Media US$9.99 March 9
SUPER HXEROS GN 1 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 9
The Swim Club Succubi GN Fakku US$24.95 March 11
Tokyo Fashion: A Comic Book GN Viz Media US$19.99 March 9
Toritan Birds of a Feather GN 2 Viz Media US$12.99 March 9
Waiting for Spring GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and That's When Things Got Weird! GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 9
With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 3 Vertical US$12.95 March 9
Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 1 (color) Seven Seas US$14.99 March 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 31 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 11 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 9
Alice in the Country of Clover: Cheshire Cat Waltz GN 5-7 Seven Seas US$9.99 each March 11
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest GN 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 9
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 2 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 March 9
Flying Witch GN 9 Vertical US$7.99 March 9
Happy Sugar Life GN 8 Yen Press US$6.99 March 9
I Cannot Reach You GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 March 9
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 9
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 5 Yen Press US$6.99 March 9
Kakegurui twin GN 9 Yen Press US$6.99 March 9
Katakoi Lamp GN 8 Tokyopop US$12.99 March 9
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 10
Peach Boy Riverside GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
Penguin Gentleman GN Yen Press US$9.99 March 9
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 9
Play It Cool, Guys GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 March 9
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
Restaurant to Another World GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 March 9
RIN-NE GN 38 Viz Media US$6.99 March 9
Saint Young Men GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
Seven Shakespeares GN 15 Kodansha Comics US$14.99 March 9
Shaman King: Marcos GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
Tokyo Fashion: A Comic Book GN Viz Media US$13.99 March 9
Waiting for Spring GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 9
We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and That's When Things Got Weird! GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 9
Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! GN 1 Kaiten Books US$8.99 March 12
Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 1 (color) Seven Seas US$9.99 March 9

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 5 Yen Press US$14.99 March 9
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 March 9
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 2 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 9
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 2 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 8
Bibliophile Princess Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 10
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Novel 5 Yen Press US$8.99 March 9
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 14 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 9
Girls Kingdom Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 13
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 14 Yen Press US$8.99 March 9
Slayers Novel 6 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 11
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 11

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy XV Official Works Book (hardcover) Dark Horse US$39.99 March 10
Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Book (hardcover) Dark Horse US$199.99 March 10
