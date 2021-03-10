'Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting' Anime Debuts This Summer

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app revealed on Thursday that the television anime of Saizō Harawata and Miyakokasiwa 's Deatte 5-byō de Battle ( Battle in 5 seconds after meeting. ) manga will debut this summer.

The story begins when Akira Shiroyanagi, a high school boy who loves games and konpeitō sugar candy, gets suddenly embroiled in a battle by a mysterious girl who goes by the name Mion.

Harawata posted the original manga online before artist Miyakokasiwa launched a "remake" of the manga with new art in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic service in 2015. The manga is also on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 19, and it will publish the 16th volume on March 18. The manga has over two million copies in circulation.