Crunchyroll Adds 'Yes, No, or Maybe?' Boys-Love Anime to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the anime of Michi Ichiho's Yes, No, or Maybe? (Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka) boys-love light novel series on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. EST worldwide except Asia and German-speaking Europe.
The anime premiered in screenings around Japan as part of the BL FES!!-Boys Love Festival!!- on December 11. The anime screened with the anime of Naomi Guren's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga.
Atsushi Abe and Yoshihisa Kawahara reprise their roles from the drama CD adaptation of the novels as Kei Kunieda and Ushio Tsuzuki, respectively.
Masahiro Takata (Super Seisyun Brothers director, scriptwriter) directed the film at Lesprit. Ayano Ōwada (Black Butler: Book of Circus episode animation director) was in charge of character design, and Haruko Nobori (The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods) handled the color design. Natsuko Tosugi (Isekai Quartet) and Rika Miyamoto (Smile Pretty Cure!) were the art directors, and Koichi Yokomakura was the cinematographer. Tomoki Hasegawa (NANA) composed the music. Nobuyuki Abe (Kemono Friends) was the sound director.
The Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka novels' story follows Kei Kunieda, a young and popular TV announcer who maintains a perfect facade in his professional life, but privately curses everyone around him as incompetent fools. However, a certain circumstance allows animation writer Ushio Tsuzuki to discover Kei's more acerbic side.
