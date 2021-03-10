Crunchyroll Adds 'Yes, No, or Maybe?' Boys-Love Anime to Catalog

Anime begins streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the anime of Michi Ichiho 's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. EST worldwide except Asia and German-speaking Europe.

The anime premiered in screenings around Japan as part of the BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- on December 11. The anime screened with the anime of Naomi Guren 's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga.

Atsushi Abe and Yoshihisa Kawahara reprise their roles from the drama CD adaptation of the novels as Kei Kunieda and Ushio Tsuzuki, respectively.

Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers director, scriptwriter) directed the film at Lesprit . Ayano Ōwada ( Black Butler: Book of Circus episode animation director) was in charge of character design, and Haruko Nobori ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) handled the color design. Natsuko Tosugi ( Isekai Quartet ) and Rika Miyamoto ( Smile Pretty Cure! ) were the art directors, and Koichi Yokomakura was the cinematographer. Tomoki Hasegawa ( NANA ) composed the music. Nobuyuki Abe ( Kemono Friends ) was the sound director.

The Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka novels' story follows Kei Kunieda, a young and popular TV announcer who maintains a perfect facade in his professional life, but privately curses everyone around him as incompetent fools. However, a certain circumstance allows animation writer Ushio Tsuzuki to discover Kei's more acerbic side.

Source: Crunchyroll