Healin' Good Precure Film's Clip Shows Visit to New National Stadium

Film opens on March 20

The official website for Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! , Toei Animation 's upcoming 18th anime film for the Precure franchise , began streaming a clip from the film on Thursday. The clip shows Nodoka, Chiyu, Hinata, Asumi, and Kaguya visiting the Japan National Stadium, the new arena built for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Chiyu, a track and field competitor, uses the "Yume Aaru" (Dream Are) power to change into a track and field uniform and make a high jump bar appear.

The movie's story revolves around "Yume Aaru" (Dream Are), a virtual area where the dreams in people's hearts can be made real, with the power of the "Yume Pendant" (Dream Pendant) item. Kaguya is the popular "Yume Aaru Princess," and Sarena is the brilliant scientist who invented the Yume Pendant.

Ryōta Nakamura ( Healin' Good Precure episode director) is directing the film. Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Healin' Good Precure ) is writing the script. Shiho Terada ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi , Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Katsumi Tamegai ( Pretty Cure , Sailor Moon ) is the character designer and animation director. Ryuutarou Masuda ( Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of art design. Yukako Ogawa ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , One Piece: Heart of Gold ) and Yoshito Watanabe are the art directors. Yusuke Osone ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi ) is the CG director, Yoshiko Sakuma ( Fresh Pretty Cure ) is the color designer, and Kenji Takahashi ( Precure Miracle Universe ) is the director of photography.

The film will open in Japan on March 20. Tropical-Rouge! Precure , Toei Animation 's upcoming 18th Precure television anime series, will have a " Tropical-Rouge! Precure Petit Tobikome! Collabo▽Dance Party! " (Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: Petit Dive! Collaboration▽Dance Party!) short that will screen with the Healin' Good Precure film.

The film will feature the characters of Healin' Good Precure with Cure Aqua, Cure Mint, Milky Rose, Cure Rouge, Cure Lemonade, and Cure Dream from the Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! television anime. Toei Animation 's Yes! Precure 5 , the fourth television anime in the franchise , originally aired from February 2007 to January 2008. The Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! sequel then aired from February 2008 to January 2009.

San-X 's "Rilakkuma" character and Asahi Broadcasting Corporation 's ( ABC ) "Abciee" mascot character will appear in the film.

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates in February 2020. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode, and the final episode aired on February 21. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.