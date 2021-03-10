New Yo-kai Watch TV Anime's Teaser Previews New Versions of Original Theme Songs

The official website for the Yo-kai Watch ♪ , the new television anime series in the Yo-kai Watch franchise , posted a new teaser promotional video and main visual for the anime on Thursday. The teaer previews the anime's theme songs, including a new version of the original anime's first ending song "Yo-kai Taisō Dai Ichi." Singer Risa Yoshiki and voice actresses Etsuko Kozakura and Aya Endo (as their respective characters Jibanyan and Koma-san) perform the new version under the unit name "Jibanyan Koma-san Yoshiki Risa♪."

King Cream Soda also returns to perform a new version of the group's first opening song "Gera Gera Pō no Uta" for the original anime.

The anime will premiere on April 9 at 6:25 p.m. JST on six stations affiliated with TV Tokyo . New episodes will air on Fridays.

The new show will feature unique and returning Yo-kai. The comedy will also center on the original series' main characters: fifth-grader Keita (Nate in the English version), ghost butler Whisper, and popular Yo-kai like Jibanyan and Komasan. The original cast members for these four characters are returning for this new series.

The previous anime series to feature Keita was titled Yo-kai Watch (with an exclamation mark), which premiered on April 2019. That anime brought back Keita as the main character.

Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the most recent Yo-kai Watch anime series, premiered in December 2019 with the protagonist Jinpei Jiba on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka anime film opened in Japan in December 2019.